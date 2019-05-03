Prescott Valley woman arrested, accused of attempted murder

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Prescott Valley say they've arrested a woman who is accused of attempted murder.

They say 30-year-old Ayla Hooper has been booked into the Yavapai County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

It was unclear Thursday if Hooper has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

Police officers and detectives responded to a home after receiving a report of an attempted homicide in progress around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

They reported finding a woman in need of medical attention.

They say the victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Police didn't identify the injured woman or release any other information about Hooper.

They say the case remains under investigation.