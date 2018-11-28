Prep school grad in sex assault case asks for new trial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An elite prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex is asking the New Hampshire Supreme Court for a new trial by arguing he had ineffective counsel.

Owen Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of "Senior Salute," a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul's School. But he was found guilty of the felony computer charge and several misdemeanor counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The court is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday that Labrie's trial lawyers were ineffective because they failed to challenge the computer charge. Prosecutors say the defense hasn't proved its case.

The court this month upheld Labrie's convictions in a separate legal challenge.