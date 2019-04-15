Post-Gazette earns Pulitzer for synagogue massacre coverage

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has won a Pulitizer Prize in breaking news for its coverage of the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The judges called the staff's work "immersive, compassionate coverage . that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief."

After the Pulitzer announcement Monday, the newsroom observed a moment of silence for the 11 victims of the Oct. 27 massacre at Tree of Life synagogue.

The newspaper said executive editor Keith Burris commented that the prize was an affirmation of "the value of members of this news staff doing their jobs, doing their sacred duty."

Now-retired executive editor David Shribman led the newspaper's coverage. The paper reports he told the newsroom "we are not so much celebrating as affirming . the job we were put on this earth to do."

The Post-Gazette last won a Pulitzer in 1998, for spot news photography.