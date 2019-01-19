Portland man convicted of trafficking 15-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has been convicted of multiple sex crimes after luring a 15-year-old girl from a bus stop five years ago.

Multnomah County District Attorney's spokesman Brent Weisberg said Friday that 54-year-old Anthony Curry forced the girl to pose for nude photos and dance naked in a strip club alongside adult women.

Prosecutors said during trial that Curry persuaded the girl to get into his car and then groomed her for human sex trafficking.

The girl testified against Curry in court that he got her a fake ID so she could enter strip clubs.

The jury found him guilty of rape, sodomy, compelling prostitution, using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, attempting to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and attempting to promote prostitution.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Curry was acquitted of sodomy. He was acquitted of one count of sodomy but found guilty of other counts.