Policer ID man killed in Huntington police-action shooting

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Police have identified a man who died in an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Indiana.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker says 29-year-old Vincent Michael Smith of Huntington died in the shooting Wednesday afternoon at a park in that city about 20 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Walker says Huntington County and Huntington city officers were called to a home to check on a man considering hurting himself. Walker says officers found the man armed at a park and he didn't comply with officers' commands, and a foot chase ensued. Walker says one officer fired a shot, but it wasn't clear if anyone else did. It wasn't clear what caused the officer to shoot.

He says the incident is being investigated as a police-action shooting.