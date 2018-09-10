Police who shot, killed man with knife in Cheney identified

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three officers who shot and killed a man they say had a knife in a grocery store parking lot in Cheney.

The Cheney Police Department said Monday that officers Zebulon Campbell and Nicole Burbridge and Reserve officer Nicholas Horn fired their weapons at the man Sept. 3.

Police say the officers responded, along with Eastern Washington University police, to a report of a disorderly man at Mitchell's Harvest Foods at about 11:40 p.m. Investigators said the man failed to follow commands and moved toward the officers.

Police provided treatment but the man was pronounced dead. No one else was injured.

KXLY-TV reports the man was identified as 40-year-old Steve L. Anderson.

The shooting is under review and the officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Information from: KXLY-TV, http://www.kxly.com/