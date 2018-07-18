Police were called to Chanhassen home 9 times in 3 years

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Police were called to the Chanhassen home where a teenager was fatally shot by deputies a total of nine times in the last three years.

The last call — a mental health call — was made Friday. Authorities say Archer Amorosi's mother called 911 to say her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and a baseball bat. Investigators say the 16-year-old ran out of the house with a hatchet and what appeared to be a handgun.

Deputies used a stun gun on Amorosi before two Carver County deputies fired their guns. Amorosi died. A hatchet and BB gun were found nearby.

KMSP-TV reports a police log shows eight other calls for service to the home since July 2015, including two domestic calls and one call for a juvenile female runaway. Details about each call weren't available.

Information from: KMSP-TV, http://www.myfox9.com