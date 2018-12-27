Police still probing woman's death in Christmas Eve crash

WALDO, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they are still investigating a single-car crash in which a woman died on Christmas Eve morning when her car left a roadway and hit a tree.

The Waldo County Sheriff's Office says the crash killed 27-year-old Sarah Leclerc of Brooks. They say emergency workers responded to the crash in the town of Waldo at 12:19 a.m. on Monday.

The sheriff's office says Leclerc was transported by ambulance to a local hospital but pronounced dead by medical staff shortly after arrival. The office says it's still investigating the crash, and black ice and lack of seatbelt use are considered possible factors.