Police shoot and kill man near downtown Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — One man is dead after a late-night shooting by police near downtown Kennewick.

The name of the man who died Sunday has yet to be released.

The Tri-City Herald reports the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit, which includes detectives from other Tri-City law enforcement agencies.

A news release said officers were patrolling an area near the Columbia River on Sunday night when they contacted two men. Police said one man produced what appeared to be a firearm and was shot by police.

Police said the man died at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Kennewick police said the involved officers will be placed on administrative leave, but did not give any further information.