Police seize 3 guns, make 3 arrests in 2 days

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have seized three loaded guns and arrested three people in a two-day period.

Authorities say the guns were seized in two separate incidents Monday and Tuesday in Mattapan and Dorchester.

Boston police say officers were called to an assault Monday morning in Mattapan and arrested a 21-year-old woman at the scene. Officers recovered a .25-caliber Raven Arms handgun.

Police arrested two men in Dorchester around 1 a.m. Tuesday after responding to a call of a man displaying a gun with a group of men near a parked car.

The men have been identified as 28-year-old Von Cameron and 24-year-old Darryl Hodges. Police recovered a .38-caliber revolver and a Ruger P34 handgun at the scene.

All three people are facing firearm charges. Attorneys for the two men could not be identified through electronic court records.