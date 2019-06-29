Police seeking shooter that injured 5 at house party

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and injuring at least five people at a large house party in Connecticut.

Hamden Police say the suspect is a man in his early 20s with a thin build and a "pock-marked face" last seen wearing a T-Shirt, blue jeans and a backwards black hat.

The shooting happened Friday at around 9 p.m. in the New Haven suburb as the party with some 500 guests was breaking up.

The victims, all Connecticut residents, suffered various gunshot wounds. They were all taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment and ranged in age from 18 to 23 years old.

Police are asking anyone who might have recorded the shooting to step forward. Officials are expected to discuss incident further Saturday afternoon.