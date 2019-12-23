Police seek woman who disappeared after leaving Alabama bar

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police are searching for a missing woman who left an Alabama bar with two strangers and then reportedly texted someone that she might be in trouble.

Paighton Laine Houston, 29, was last seen leaving the Tin Roof bar on Friday night, news outlets report, citing Birmingham police. The Trussville woman reportedly left willingly with two men, Sgt. Johnny Williams said.

Charlaine Houston, identified as the missing woman's mother by The Trussville Tribune, posted a cry for help on Facebook that said Houston's bank account has gone unused and her phone is going straight to voicemail.

Houston sent a text to a friend just after midnight Friday that said, “idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble," according to the newspaper.