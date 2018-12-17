Police seek suspects in shootout that killed store clerk

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — Police say a South Carolina convenience store clerk has been killed in a shootout.

News outlets report Easley police are searching for the two men suspected in the shooting Friday night that killed Stacey Branham. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley had identified the 49-year-old woman.

Police Chief Tim Tollison says Branham exchanged gunfire with the suspects wearing masks inside B Pam's Food Mart, but there is no definitive evidence that she shot anyone.

Police say the two drove from the store. Branham died at the scene.

Police posted surveillance video of the shooting on Facebook. Tollison says it does not appear from the video that anything was taken.