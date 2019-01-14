Police seek suspect in fatal Fall River stabbing

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Fall River police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a fatal weekend stabbing in the city.

Authorities say they are looking for 29-year-old Adam Conners, who lives in Fall River and may have ties to Halifax.

Conners is suspected of stabbing 39-year-old Joseph Reading, of Fall River, at a gathering in the city on Saturday night.

Reading was found by responding officers in the driver's seat of his crashed vehicle at about 11:30 p.m., bleeding and unresponsive.

He was taken to St. Anne's Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police discovered he had earlier attended a gathering where he was involved in an altercation.

Conners is wanted for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing substantial injury.