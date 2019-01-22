Police seek suspect in Vermont hotel armed robbery

HARTFORD, Vt. (AP) — Police in the Vermont town of Hartford are searching for a gunman who robbed a local hotel.

The Valley News reports a white male with a handgun robbed the Holiday Inn Express early Monday morning while wearing a dark-colored hoodie and a black bandanna across his face.

Police say the suspect, who was about 6-feet, 4-inches tall, fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash following the 3 a.m. robbery. There were no injuries.

Hartford police are seeking help from the public in identifying the person responsible for the robbery.