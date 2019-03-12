Police seek information in off-campus killing of USC student

Neighbors react as they look at a cellphone picture of University of Southern California student Victor McElhaney, shown by a television reporter near the scene of a crime in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 10, 2019. McElhaney, the son of an Oakland, Calif., city councilwoman, was shot and killed in an apparent robbery attempt near the USC campus, officials said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The emotionally shaken family of a University of Southern California student killed during an off-campus robbery attempt asked Tuesday that anyone with information about possible suspects call Los Angeles police investigators.

Music student Victor McElhaney, 21, was shot Sunday after leaving a market with friends.

Detectives were searching for three or four male suspects who fled in a newer model, dark-colored sedan, police Capt. Billy Hayes said.

The victim's mother, Oakland City Councilwoman Lynette McElhaney, described her son's life from a high-risk pregnancy through an early talent for drumming to his start of classes at USC.

"Victor's not a homicide number or statistic, or just another black boy gunned down in South Central Los Angeles," she said. "I want you all to know that Victor came into the world a drummer. He was drumming from the moment he could sit up."

She also said her son was an inquisitive young man who believed music could heal the world.

His father, Clarence McElhaney, tearfully urged anyone with information to speak up.

"Silence is worse than the bullet that killed my son," he said.