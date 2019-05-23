Hunt on for driver suspected of fatal Utah highway shooting

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A search was underway Thursday in southern Idaho for a man suspected of shooting and killing a motorist on a Utah highway, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Authorities were searching for Jonathan Llana, 45, near the small city of Burley and described him as armed and dangerous, the statement said.

The shooting happened Wednesday night on a desolate northern Utah stretch of Interstate 84 called Rattlesnake Pass, the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

A person who was a passenger in a Range Rover called 911 about 10 p.m. to report the driver had been shot by a person driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta, the statement said.

A motorist who is an emergency medical technician stopped on the highway to help the occupants of the Range Rover and confirmed that the driver died, the statement said. The passenger was injured and taken to a hospital. Authorities did not identify the victims or say how the injured passenger was hurt.

A vehicle matching the description of the Jetta was spotted a short time later in southern Idaho, authorities said. Police tried to stop it but the driver took off and eventually crashed the vehicle into a canal in southern Idaho along Interstate 86.

The driver ran away and authorities were still searching for him Thursday, with a helicopter assisting.

Authorities did not disclose a possible motive for the shooting.

Llana was described as being 5'10" (1.8 meters) tall, weighing about 150 pounds (68 kilograms) and with black hair and brown eyes.