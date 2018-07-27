Body found in Los Angeles lake where pedal boat capsized









Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Los Angeles Police Department dive team members use sonar to search the bottom of Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who may have fallen out of pedal boats in the middle of the night on the lake in a Los Angeles park. less Los Angeles Police Department dive team members use sonar to search the bottom of Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Image 2 of 3 Los Angeles Police Department dive team members search Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who may have fallen out of pedal boats in the middle of the night on the lake in a Los Angeles park. less Los Angeles Police Department dive team members search Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who may have fallen out of pedal ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Image 3 of 3 Los Angeles Police Department dive team members use sonar to search the bottom of Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who may have fallen out of pedal boats in the middle of the night on the lake in a Los Angeles park. less Los Angeles Police Department dive team members use sonar to search the bottom of Echo Park Lake near downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, July 26, 2018. Emergency crews are searching for up to three people who ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP Body found in Los Angeles lake where pedal boat capsized 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A body was pulled Thursday afternoon from a Los Angeles lake where two men fell off a stolen pedal boat in the middle of the night, police said.

Divers found the body of the 23-year-old man in Echo Park Lake near downtown after searching for nearly 12 hours, Sgt. Frank Preciado said.

Officials initially said that up to four people may have fallen into the murky water, which is more than 20 feet deep in some spots, shortly before 4 a.m. They later said two people fell in, and one managed to swim to shore and began calling for help.

A helicopter with a large spotlight aided police divers in the early morning search for the missing man. The search later transitioned to a recovery effort.

Investigators believe a group of people trespassed at the park and took out two or three of the boats, which are typically locked up at dusk, Preciado said.

The people in the other boats returned to shore and fled the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how long the men had been on the water before they capsized.

No arrests are expected, Preciado said.