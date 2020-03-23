Police search for jail escapee in northern Michigan

ATLANTA, Mich. (AP) — Police were searching for a man who escaped from a county jail in northern Michigan.

A motorist saw Jeffrey Markby, 34, running Sunday evening from jail property into a nearby cemetery, according to the Montmorency County sheriff's office.

Markby covered razor wire on a fence, but may have been cut while escaping, the sheriff's office said Monday.

An orange jail-issue sweatshirt was located inside the cemetery. Shoes also were found.

A state police fugitive apprehension team and other law enforcement agencies were assisting Monday in the search for Markby, who is described as being 5-foot-7-inches with blond hair and blue eyes. Much of his body is covered in tattoos.

Markby was jailed on possession of a controlled substance. He should be treated as armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said.