Police say shooters kicked down apartment door, killing man

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Police say two men kicked in the door of a Mississippi Gulf Coast apartment, shooting and killing one man and wounding a second.

The shooting happened before dawn Friday in Pascagoula. Local news outlets report police found one victim dead. The second victim survived, with relatives saying he was shot in the legs.

Capt. Doug Adams says Pascagoula police have made no arrests, but believe two men are involved. No names or descriptions of suspects have been released.

Police Chief Kenny Johnson says he couldn't provide details in the ongoing investigation.

The incident caused a stir because the apartment complex is near an elementary school and because Singing River Hospital locked its exterior emergency room doors when the survivor arrived. The survivor was later transferred to a Mobile, Alabama, hospital.