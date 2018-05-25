https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-resident-reported-shooting-intruder-12943200.php
Police say resident reported shooting intruder
Published 7:18 am, Friday, May 25, 2018
WISNER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a northeast Nebraska resident has reported that he shot an intruder.
Officers were sent to a house in Wisner around 6:50 a.m. Thursday on a report that someone was trying to break into the locked home. They found a wounded man lying on a floor inside and a resident armed with a handgun that had been fired.
The man was taken to an Omaha hospital. He's expected to survive his wound.
Authorities haven't released any names. The shooting is being investigated.
View Comments