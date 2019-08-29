Police say human remains are those of missing Fargo woman

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say human remains found along the Red River last week are those of a woman who went missing more than a year ago.

Authorities said during a press conference Thursday that investigators used dental records to identify Brenda Kartes, whose remains were discovered in a wooded area.

Police are calling the case "suspicious," but are not ruling it a homicide at this time. The investigation remains active and police believe there are multiple people who have more information about her disappearance.

Kartes, of Fargo, went missing last July after she checked out of a transitional living facility.