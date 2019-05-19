Police say NY mother shoots 5-year-old, then kills self

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a mother shot and killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself in upstate New York.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the bodies of 27-year-old Caitlin Melville and her daughter were discovered Friday inside a house in Guilderland, near Albany.

Police said in a news release Saturday they do not know the motive for the shootings. It's unclear when the deaths occurred.

Authorities did not release the child's name but said she was a kindergartner at Westmere Elementary School.

The Guilderland school district said in a statement Saturday that a team of counselors, school psychologists and social workers would be sent to the school to provide support to grieving students and teachers.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com