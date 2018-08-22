Police say Confederate monument in Richmond vandalized









Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Cars pass by a statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill that was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion. less Cars pass by a statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill that was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 2 of 3 Paint appears on the statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill as it was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The vandalism comes after protesters at North Carolina's flagship university toppled a Confederate monument in the heart of campus earlier this week. Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion. less Paint appears on the statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill as it was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. The vandalism comes after protesters at North Carolina's flagship ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Image 3 of 3 Cars pass by a statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill that was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion. less Cars pass by a statue of Confederate General A. P. Hill that was vandalized overnight in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate ... more Photo: Steve Helber, AP Police say Confederate monument in Richmond vandalized 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, was vandalized overnight with what appears to be red paint.

Police spokesman James Mercante says a patrol officer observed a "red paint-like" substance on the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. Mercante says police believe the vandalism happened around midnight.

He says the city's Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will clean up the statue.

The vandalism follows the toppling of a Confederate monument at the University of North Carolina this week.

Richmond has been debating what do with other Confederate monuments that stand on Monument Avenue in a different part of the city.

The Hill statue hasn't been part of that discussion.