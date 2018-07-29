https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-say-3-killed-7-injured-in-New-Orleans-13113988.php
Police say 3 killed, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three people have been killed and seven others injured following a shooting in New Orleans.
City police spokesman Aaron Looney says in a statement that the shooting happened Saturday night on the 3400 block of Claiborne Avenue, about 3 miles (4.83 kilometers) from the French Quarter.
The injured victims have been taken to a hospital, though their conditions were not immediately known.
No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
