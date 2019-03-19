Police say 2-year-old boy died after man sat on him

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old boy died after a Council Bluffs man sat on him.

Pottawattamie County court records say 31-year-old Larry Murphy is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death. Murphy remains in custody pending bail of more than $1 million. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Murphy's attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Police say Murphy had been staying with the boy's mother and her two sons at a Council Bluffs motel. She told police Murphy became angry at the 2-year-old for taking his cellphone Friday, so he sat on the boy for around 20 seconds as the boy lay on a motel bed. Murphy was described as being 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, weighing 160 pounds (72.6 kilograms).

The boy was unresponsive when Murphy checked him later and was pronounced dead after being taken to a Council Bluffs hospital. The criminal complaint says a doctor noticed signs the boy may have been asphyxiated.