Nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at an Ohio nightclub has left one man dead.

The Montgomery County sheriff's office says deputies responded at 2 a.m. Sunday to a report of a person being shot at the K9 Club in Jefferson Township, outside of Dayton. They say they learned that several people pulled out handguns and opened fire at each other across the crowded club.

A 67-year-old man was wounded and then was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities didn't say whether he participated in the gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

Police say a car chase followed the shooting, with people in vehicles exchanging gunfire in Dayton.

Homicide detectives are asking for help in identifying and locating the suspects.