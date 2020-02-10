Police respond to reported shooting at Arkansas Walmart

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) — Police are responding to a reported shooting at a Walmart in eastern Arkansas.

The shooting was reported mid-morning Monday in Forrest City, about 85 miles (135 kilometers) east of Little Rock, a dispatcher with the Forrest City Police Department told The Associated Press.

The dispatcher, who did not give her name, said she had no information on injuries and that authorities are working to secure the scene.