Police release name of man shot by officers during chase

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man shot by officers during a chase in western Nebraska.

The North Platte Police Department identified him Tuesday as 30-year-old Luke Lefever.

Authorities say Lefever stole a utility vehicle Monday morning after escaping from a struggle with a Dawson County deputy and a Gothenburg officer in Gothenburg. Police say Lefever soon stole a pickup truck and then was chased west on Interstate 80 until he left the interstate at North Platte.

The chase coursed over county roads until he drove onto private property north of Hershey. Police say officers opened fire when Lefever appeared to purposely ram a police vehicle and back up toward the officers.

He was taken to a local hospital before being flown to Omaha.

It's unclear whether Lefever has an attorney who could comment for him.