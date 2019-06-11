Police release name of man killed by Portland officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old man is the person fatally shot by a Portland police officer Sunday after authorities say he threatened a woman with a knife.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police say David W. Downs was shot after encountering Officers Nathan Kirby-Glatkowski and Jackson Oldham in the stairwell of a mixed-use building.

Police say Downs had been holding the woman at knifepoint.

Kirby-Glatkowski has been with the Bureau for two years and shot Downs with a firearm. Police say Oldham has been with the agency for four years and fired a weapon with non-lethal rounds.

Police say the woman, who hasn't been identified by police, was injured before the officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police haven't given an update on her condition.

No one else was injured.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com