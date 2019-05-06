Police release ID of man suspected in death of ex-DA's son

ATWATER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California have released the identity of a man suspected in the killing of the son of a former district attorney.

Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said Monday that detectives are searching for 26-year-old Dagoberto Penaloza in the shooting death of Ethan Morse.

Morse was the son of former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II.

The 22-year-old Morse was shot in March at a busy intersection where he had gone to drop off his daughter at daycare.

Salvador says there is a $1 million arrest warrant out for Penaloza, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Penaloza is also wanted in a 2017 Thanksgiving attempted homicide in Menlo Park, 30 miles south of San Francisco. There is an $11 million arrest warrant in connection to that crime.