Police recover puppy stolen from car in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Police have recovered an 11-week-old puppy stolen from a car in Chaska.

The Chaska Police Department said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the dog named Goldy has been recovered.

Police say a suspect has been identified, and the investigation is still active.

A woman was suspected of stealing the puppy from a car parked outside a Goodwill store in Chaska on Friday afternoon.

Goldy's owner described the dog as a mini Labradoodle. The Star Tribune reports the family was offering a $500 reward for the puppy's safe return.