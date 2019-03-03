https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-prosecutors-probe-slayings-of-2-shot-in-13659331.php
Police, prosecutors probe slayings of 2 shot in idling car
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police and prosecutors are investigating the homicides of two men found with gunshot wounds in a car idling on a Camden street last week.
Camden County police responded at about 10:16 p.m. Wednesday to the block and found the men unresponsive in the car, each with a gunshot wound.
Prosecutors said 33-year-old Tyrone Coleman and 29-year-old Ryan Tisby were taken to Cooper University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead about a half-hour later.
No arrests were immediately announced.
