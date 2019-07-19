Police overseers fire 4 officers in McDonald-related case

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Police Board has fired four police officers for covering up a white officer's 2014 fatal shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson in 2016 accused Sgt. Stephen Franko and officers Janet Mondragon, Daphne Sebastian and Ricardo Viramontes of either giving or approving knowingly false statements in an effort to have the shooting of the 17-year-old McDonald by Jason Van Dyke deemed justified.

None of the four were charged criminally, however they were stripped of police powers and assigned to desk duty as their case proceeded.

A Cook County judge acquitted three other officers in January of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and official misconduct charges in the case.

Van Dyke was convicted of murder in October. He's serving a more than six-year prison term.