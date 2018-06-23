https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-officer-stabbed-man-shot-by-police-in-New-13019195.php
Police officer stabbed, man shot by police in New Jersey
Published 10:45 pm, Friday, June 22, 2018
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an Atlantic City police officer was stabbed and a man was shot by police.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says the officer was stabbed around 6:30 p.m. Friday. Police then shot a man in the same location. Further details were not provided.
The Press of Atlantic City reports the officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The man also is at a hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known. The two were not identified.
An investigation is continuing.
Information from: The Press of Atlantic City (N.J.), http://www.pressofatlanticcity.com
