Police name suspect who allegedly attacked officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 46-year-old St. Louis County man faces several charges for an attack on a police officer.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Darnell Johnson with counts that include assault, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. He is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond.

A probable cause statement says the female officer came into contact with Johnson on Tuesday. He was being sought for a parole violation. Johnson allegedly punched the officer in the face and attacked her again as she was on the ground.

The probable causes statement says Johnson took the officer's stun gun and tried to discharge it. The officer fired a shot but Johnson was not struck.

Johnson surrendered to police hours later after a standoff.

The officer was treated at a hospital for a head injury.