Police: man cut another man with samurai sword in fight

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — A Maine man drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the victim's arm, police said.

Police were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. He was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The whereabouts of the man with the sword are unknown.

An arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault is out for the 35-year-old man accused of using the sword. The man could face additional charges, authorities said.