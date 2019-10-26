Police make arrests in Des Moines skywalk security

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made arrests in an attack earlier this month on a man and his girlfriend inside the skywalk in downtown Des Moines.

Police say 18-year-old Jeffrey Lionel Smith Jr., of Des Moines, was charged Friday with assault in connection with the investigation. A 13-year-old boy also was arrested and referred to juvenile courts for an assault charge.

The Associated Press doesn't typically name juveniles charged with crimes.

Police say a 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were attacked Oct. 12 by 20 to 30 teens or young men in the skywalk near the Wellmark YMCA. The man was later hospitalized for treatment after being kicked and punched. The woman also was punched.

The incident led Des Moines police to announce a plan to beef up security in the skywalk system.