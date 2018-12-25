Police looking for woman after stabbing during custody swap

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man during a child-custody exchange.

Lt. David Gordon tells the Review-Journal that the stabbing happened late Monday night in the west valley area.

Police say they found a man with stab wounds to his neck when they responded to the home on Buffalo Drive.

Gordon says the man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The woman ran before police arrived. There are no reported injuries to the child.