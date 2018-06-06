Police looking for 4 animals missing from a Florida zoo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say seven of the 11 animals reported missing from a teaching zoo at a Florida college have been found. But two gopher tortoises and two box turtles are still missing.

A Santa Fe College news release says three Florida box turtles, two red-foot tortoises and a squirrel monkey were found in an apartment near the campus. The animals were taken during the overnight hours of May 29 and 30.

The college police department is working with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office to find the animals. It is a third-degree felony to harm or tamper with gopher tortoises, which are a protected species.

The Gainesville Sun reports the tortoises were on medication to prevent a deadly virus.

Campus police chief Ed Book said evidence shows the animals were forcefully taken.

