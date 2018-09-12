Police look for man who robbed Las Vegas Strip casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are looking for an armed man who robbed a casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police in Las Vegas say no one was injured when the man robbed the casino cage Wednesday.

MGM Resorts International confirmed the robbery took place at the Excalibur casino-resort.

Police say the man took off with an undisclosed amount of money and left the area "in an unknown direction."

MGM says it is working with police as they investigate the robbery.