Police kill man who pointed gun at them during an arrest

PHOENIX (AP) — KPNX-TV reports that Phoenix police officers shot and killed a man while they were making an arrest.

The station says the shooting took place shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday on the city's south side after the man, whose name and age were not released, pointed a gun at officers who were trying to arrest him. KPNX says the officers first used a stun gun on him, but it had no effect. They shot the man when he tried to run into someone's home.

Police told KPNX that the man died at the scene. No officers were injured.