Police kill bear that fatally attacked dog

BURLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut authorities say police were forced to kill a bear after it fatally attacked a dog and threatened an officer.

A Burlington resident called state police on Monday afternoon to report that a large black bear had killed her dog in her yard. She said she let her two dogs outside and one of them was immediately attacked.

Officer Dale Smith and Sgt. Bob Russell responded and found the bear near the dead dog. State police say the bear became aggressive toward Smith and the animal was shot to death.

State police say it's not clear whether the bear was involved in previous incidents involving domestic animals.

A bear killed five goats at a Burlington farm last month.