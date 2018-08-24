Police investigating found body as homicide

QUINCY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found behind an auto parts store in eastern Washington.

The Columbia Basin Herald reports the body was found Thursday in Quincy.

Quincy Police Department Chief Kieth Siebert says the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Seibert says the Grant County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

