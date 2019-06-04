Police investigating burning of couple's LGBTQ Pride flag

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are investigating the burning of a gay couple's LGBTQ Pride flag.

Chris Vaccaro and Jimmie Searle, of Burlington, tell WCAX-TV they were in Montreal celebrating Pride Month with friends on Saturday when their neighbor texted a photo of what was left of their flag. Their porch was stained with melted plastic and ashes.

Vaccaro and Searle, who are married, said they were angry and sad when they saw the photo.

Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad visited their home Monday to deliver another Pride flag and a note from Chief Brandon del Pozo saying "an act of hate is a sobering way to begin LGBTQ pride month because it makes it clear we all still have so far to go."

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

