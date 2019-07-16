Police investigating Kalispell death as possible homicide

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Montana are investigating the death of a man in a Kalispell home as a possible homicide.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says a man in custody on a separate charge is being questioned about the death of the adult male on Monday.

Authorities did not identify the man in custody, the victim or how he died.

Heino says authorities responding to a call found the victim inside the home. He says the man had been assaulted and there may be more than one person involved.

He says authorities are searching for a late 1980s or early 1990s blue Ford pickup truck that was seen leaving the home.