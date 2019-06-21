Police investigate whether funeral home didn't bury bodies

TIPTON, Ind. (AP) — Police are investigating whether a central Indiana funeral director didn't bury at least four bodies within a reasonable time as required by state law.

State police say an inspection this month of Porter Funeral Home in Tipton by an examiner from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency Board found four bodies in a non-refrigerated area, 11 death certificates hadn't been issued and funeral director 62-year-old Kevin Porter's license was expired.

A call by The Associated Press to the funeral home was answered by Tipton County Coroner Brad Nichols. He said Porter, who also owned the funeral home, killed himself Thursday.

Police on Thursday had searched the now-closed funeral home and four bodies found inside were turned over to the coroner's office, which has been in touch with affected families.