Police investigate vandalism at historic cemetery

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say gravestones at a historic cemetery were vandalized.

WVIT-TV reports St. Patricks' Cemetery in Meriden was recently vandalized with graffiti images and profanity. Most of the graves date back to the late 1800s. The cemetery is maintained by the Catholic Cemeteries Association.

Neighbors say many people play the game Pokemon Go at the cemetery.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

