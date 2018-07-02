Police investigate vandalism at city cemetery

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating vandalism at a city cemetery that they estimate has caused about $10,000 in damage.

Authorities say more 100 headstones have been toppled at Forest Cemetery in Toledo in recent weeks. The Blade in Toledo reports that many of the vandalized grave markers date back to the 1800s.

Cemeteries foreman Luke Smigielski says the most recent act of vandalism was discovered Wednesday when officials discovered 12 headstones had been knocked over.

More than 50 headstones were discovered knocked over on June 11, and another 42 were found toppled June 18. Forest Cemetery covers about 94 acres and has more than 94,000 headstones.

A Toledo police report says the vandalism also included names and profanities carved into decorative stones.

