Police investigate suspicious death in Stonington
STONINGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police are investigating a suspicious death of a man in Stonington.
Police say the man's body was found inside the home on Monday afternoon. The man's name has not been released.
An autopsy is expected to be performed on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death. Anyone with information about the death is asked to contact the Maine State Police in Bangor.
